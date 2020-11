Looks like we made it! 25 YEARS! SO much to be THANKFUL for! Scott & Lori Willert of 4211 Tulip Lane (Bolan), Kensett, IA 50448, married November 18, 1995. Thanks to our parents Joe & Linda (Koppen) Nydegger of Bolan and Carrol (and late Ruth) Willert of Thompson. Thanks to our children Kelsie & Cole attending UNI. Thanks to our relatives, church family, and friends who shared the past 25 years with us!