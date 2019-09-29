{{featured_button_text}}
Wickwire anniv

Gordon and June Wickwire, of Rockwell, Iowa, were married October 1, 1946, and will celebrate 73 years of marriage. The couple’s children are Darwin and Bev Peters, of Rockwell, and Nancy Beenken, of Rockwell.  They have four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren.  Cards and wishes can be sent to P.O. Box 134, Rockwell, IA 50469.

