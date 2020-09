Wava June (Vosburgh) and Gordon Wickwire were married October 1, 1946, at the United Methodist Church in Rockwell, Iowa. The couple's children are Bev (Darwin) Peters and Nancy Beenken all of Rockwell. They have four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and eight great-great grandchildren. Cards and wishes may be sent to PO Box 134, Rockwell, Iowa 50469.