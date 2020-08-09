You have permission to edit this article.
VanGorkom 50th Anniversary
VanGorkom 50th Anniversary

VanGorkom Anniv 8-9.jpg

The family of Dennis and Maureen VanGorkom is requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 50th Wedding Anniversary on Saturday, August 8th, 2020.

They were married in 1970 in LeGrand, Iowa. Their family includes sons Mike and Mark and granddaughter Brinlee.

Cards of congratulations will reach them at 6 Sandstone Court, Mason City, Iowa 50401.

“The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart.”

