VanGorkom 50th Anniversary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The family of Dennis and Maureen VanGorkom is requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 50th Wedding Anniversary on Saturday, August 8th, 2020.

They were married in 1970 in LeGrand, Iowa. Their family includes sons Mike and Mark and granddaughter Brinlee.

Cards of congratulations will reach them at 6 Sandstone Court, Mason City, Iowa 50401.

“The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0