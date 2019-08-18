Bruce Trimble and Diane (Shulke) Trimble, of Mason City, Iowa, were married August 23, 1969, in Decatur, Illinois, at Westminster Presbyterian Church. The couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family trip to New England. Card and wishes may be sent to them at 1038 Fair Meadow Dr, Mason City, IA 50401.
The couple’s children are Ann Trimble of New York City and Susan Trimble of Mason City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.