Tom Tisor and Luci Vosburgh Tisor, of Mason City, Iowa, were married September 12, 1969, in Mason City, Iowa. They will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a card shower. The couple’s children and their spouses are Dena Peterson, Sheffield, Iowa; Sandy Tisor, Mason City, Iowa; and Amy (Nate) Halverson, Mason City, Iowa. They have 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Cards can be sent to 1676 10th St SW, Mason City, IA 50401.
