Thompson anniv

Happy 69th wedding anniversary to Richard D. and Darlene Thompson of Crystal Lake. Richard and Darlene were married on August 27, 1950, at the United Methodist Church in Crystal Lake, Iowa.

With love from your family, Kevin (Lana) Thompson, Kathy (Terry) Olsen, Kristi Benson, Karen (Denny) Squier, and Kelly (Brenda) Thompson and all the grandkids, great grandkids, great-great grandkids.

Greetings can be sent to:

10787 350th St., Forest City, IA 50436

