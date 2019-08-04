Byron Suntken and Gwen Lemke Suntken, of Mason City, IA, were married August 9, 1969, in Klemme, IA, at United Church of Christ. They will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Cards and wishes may be sent to them at 2704 Morning Star Court, Mason City, IA 50401.
The couple’s children and their spouses are Neal (Dana) Suntken, Omaha, NE and Adam (Aundrea) Suntken, Urbandale, IA. They have 10 grandchildren.
