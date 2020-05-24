Stevenson, 50 years

The children of Richard and Sara (Rankin) Stevenson, Tami (Mark); Malinda (Joel); Derek (Kyla); are proud to announce the 50th wedding anniversary of their parents on May 23rd, 2020. Richard and Sara were married May 23, 1970, in Omaha, NE. They are also proud grandparents of Ciara and Casie Conley, Kyle and Faith Anne Zavacki, Alleysha and Faith Bunnell, Morgan, Jason and Mallery Meier, and Addison and Bailey Stevenson. Due to government restrictions, they will be celebrating with an all family vacation at a later date.