Dennis Leslie Squier and Karen Louise Reindl Squier of Mason City, Iowa, were married September 27, 1969, at Sacred Heart Church in Manly, Iowa. They will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a family dinner on September 28. The couple’s children and their spouses are Scott and Annette Squier, Mason City, Iowa; Kevin Squier and Teresa Funk, Mason City, Iowa; and the late Chris Squier. They have 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Cards can be sent to 907 N Tyler Ave., Mason City, IA 50401.

