Simmons anniv

Happy 60th Anniversary to Stan and Dorothy Simmons. They were united in marriage on October 17, 1959, in Mason City, Iowa. In their 60 years together they have been blessed with three daughters, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one on the way.

