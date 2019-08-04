Robert “Bob” Shreckengost and Kathleen “Kate” (Meints) Shreckengost of Sheffield, IA, were married August 1, 1969, at Zion Reformed Church in rural Sheffield, IA. They will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a family dinner. The couple’s family includes Tim and Tracy Shreckengost, Madison (Ben) and Sydney; Tom and Kara Shreckengost, Tanner (Jessica) and Grace, Caleb and Kellen Cameron; Todd and Sara Shreckengost, Hayden, Nolan and Braylon. Cards can be sent to P.O. Box 521, Sheffield, IA 50475.
Most Popular
-
Explosion injures two at golf cart business in Britt
-
Clear Lake car cruise, show returns for 35th year with hundreds of automobiles
-
Strange news: Mason City firefighters battle burning tree
-
St. Ansgar man charged with sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a minor
-
Iowa man on Florida honeymoon drowns during first ocean swim
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
- Updated
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.