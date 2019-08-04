{{featured_button_text}}
Shreckengost anniv

Robert “Bob” Shreckengost and Kathleen “Kate” (Meints) Shreckengost of Sheffield, IA, were married August 1, 1969, at Zion Reformed Church in rural Sheffield, IA. They will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a family dinner. The couple’s family includes Tim and Tracy Shreckengost, Madison (Ben) and Sydney; Tom and Kara Shreckengost, Tanner (Jessica) and Grace, Caleb and Kellen Cameron; Todd and Sara Shreckengost, Hayden, Nolan and Braylon. Cards can be sent to P.O. Box 521, Sheffield, IA 50475.

