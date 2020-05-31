Shannon, 50 years

Francis Shannon and Cathy (Angell) Shannon, of Mason City, Iowa, were married June 6, 1970, in Mason City at Holy Family Catholic Church. They will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner. Cards and wishes may be sent to them at 18 20th St SE, Mason City, IA 50401.
The couple’s children and their spouses are: Laurie Warner (Tim Portz) Mason City, Adam (Amy) Shannon Columbia, TN, and Teresa (Travis) Shipman Mason City. They have 7 grandchildren: Keegan and Anna Warner, Morgan and Meric Shannon, and Natalie, Rachel & Olivia Shipman.
