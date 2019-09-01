{{featured_button_text}}
William Rohlfsen and Renee Kruckenberg Rohlfsen, of Mason City, Iowa, were married September 1, 1979, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockwell, Iowa. They will celebrate their 40th anniversary with a family dinner. The couple’s children and their spouse are Scott and Sarah, Adam and Olivia, Nicholas and Shana, and Max and Erin. They have 4 grandchildren.

