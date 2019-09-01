You have free articles remaining.
William Rohlfsen and Renee Kruckenberg Rohlfsen, of Mason City, Iowa, were married September 1, 1979, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockwell, Iowa. They will celebrate their 40th anniversary with a family dinner. The couple’s children and their spouse are Scott and Sarah, Adam and Olivia, Nicholas and Shana, and Max and Erin. They have 4 grandchildren.
