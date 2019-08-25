{{featured_button_text}}
Renner anniv

Tom and Janelle Renner were married on September 1, 1969, in Klemme, Iowa. They will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, September 1, with an Open House at the Ventura Community Hall from 2 to 4 p.m. You may send your congratulations to 2360 244th St, Ventura, IA 50482.

