Marty and Shirley Proctor of Thornton will celebrate their 50 th wedding anniversary August 14 th . Cards and wishes may be sent to them at P.O. Box 147, Thornton, IA 50479.

The couple has two children and three grandchildren: Matt (Janet) of Swaledale and their daughter Jordan (Jacob) Mitchell of Thornton & son Spencer of Clear Lake and Amy (Chad) Slagle of Bancroft and their son Tate.