{{featured_button_text}}
pals anniv

Clear Lake – Robert E. and Lois D. Pals will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Monday, Nov. 11.

Bob Pals and Lois Davis were married Nov. 11, 1949, in the Little Brown Church at Nashua. They have a son, Randy, and a daughter, Sally. Randy and his wife, Judy, live in Clear Lake. Sally and her husband, Jerry, live in Ankeny.

Cards may be sent to: Bob and Lois at 2005 S. Shore Dr., Clear Lake, IA 50428.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments