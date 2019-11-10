Clear Lake – Robert E. and Lois D. Pals will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Monday, Nov. 11.
Bob Pals and Lois Davis were married Nov. 11, 1949, in the Little Brown Church at Nashua. They have a son, Randy, and a daughter, Sally. Randy and his wife, Judy, live in Clear Lake. Sally and her husband, Jerry, live in Ankeny.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Cards may be sent to: Bob and Lois at 2005 S. Shore Dr., Clear Lake, IA 50428.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.