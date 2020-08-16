You have permission to edit this article.
Opheim, 65 years
Opheim, 65 years

Opheim Anniv 8-16.jpg

Barb and Wayne Opheim will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Friday, August 21, 2020. During this time of COVID, the pair were unable to see each other for six months during a journey of hospitalization and rehabilitation for Wayne and advancing dementia for Barb. Their children are pleased to report they are now in the same facility and able to visit for the anniversary. Cards are welcomed to: Wayne Opheim, Meadow Woods Assisted Living, 1301 E. 100th St., Room 327, Bloomington, MN, 55425.

