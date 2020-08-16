Oltjenbrun, 50 years

Larry and Jean (Bratrud) Oltjenbrun, formerly from Mason City, Iowa, were married August 21, 1970 at Elk Creek Lutheran Church, Kensett, Iowa. The couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. They have a daughter, Rhonda Oltjenbrun Felbab, St. Louis, MO and a son, Bryan (Stacy) Oltjenbrun, Branson West, MO. The couple also helped raise Jean’s youngest sister’s (Judy Bratrud) son, Andy (Mary) Bratrud, Branson West, MO. They also have five grandchildren, Dylan, Kaden, Kyle, Jacob, and Aleaha.
Cards and wishes may be sent to them at: 17993 Business 13, Branson West, MO 65737. Please write a note from where you knew us, thanks!
