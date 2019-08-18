{{featured_button_text}}
Olson anniv

Leman E. Olson and Tana McLean Olson of Mason City were married August 17, 1969, in Marion, Iowa, at the First Presbyterian Church. They are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner. They are taking a trip at a later date with their adult children to Cape Cod. The couple’s children are Marni (Eric) Luecht of Phoenix, AZ; Erin (Bill) Toelke of Woodbury, MN; and Kristi (Mitch) Albers of Mahtomedi, MN. They have 6 grandchildren, Lauren and Annika Luecht; Quinlan and Graham Toelke; and Campbell and Presley Albers.

