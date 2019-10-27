{{featured_button_text}}
Noss anniv

Richard Noss and Janice Foell Noss, of Rockwell, Iowa, were married November 21, 1959, in Dougherty, Iowa, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. The couple will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an Open House on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Block 10 in Sheffield, Iowa. No gifts please. Cards and wishes may be sent to 2867 Raven Ave, Rockwell, IA 50469.

The couple’s children are: Rick – St. Petersburg, Florida; Steven – Allen, Texas; and Jim, Waterloo, Iowa.

