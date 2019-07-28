{{featured_button_text}}
Nehls

Dave and Charlotte (Anderegg) Nehls are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner plus a fall trip to Italy. The couple were married Aug. 2, 1969, in Charles City, Iowa. Both are retired. Dave worked 27 years for Sara Lee Corp., and Charlotte worked 32 years for Farmchem Corp. Their family includes a son, Jeff Nehls of Charles City and a daughter, Tricia (Scott) Pajer of Mason City, Iowa. The couple have been blessed with five grandchildren, four great-grandsons and a great-granddaughter expected in October. Cards may be sent to 1795 Windfall Ave., Ionia, IA. 50645.

