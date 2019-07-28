{{featured_button_text}}
Minnier

Roger Minnier and Lucy VanWert Minnier of Hampton, Iowa, were married July 31, 1959, at EUB Church in Aredale, Iowa. They will celebrate their 60th anniversary with a card shower. Cards can be sent to 963 Glendale Park Drive, Hampton, Iowa 50441.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments