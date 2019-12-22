Meyer, 60 years
Meyer, 60 years

Robert and Cara Meyer, of Osage, Iowa, were married December 26, 1959, at the St. Gregory’s Catholic Church in Newberry, Michigan. They will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and request no gifts please.

The couple’s children and their spouses are Bobby Meyer and his wife Lori of Osage, Bill Meyer of Cape Coral, FL, Pam Metli and her husband Jeff of Mason City. They have seven grandchildren: Ashely and her husband Tyler Johnson, Sarah, Katie and Noah Meyer, Jeffrey Jr. Metli, Justin and his wife Kayla Metli and Jacob Metli. They also have two great-grandchildren: Kennedy Johnson and Bella Metli.

Card may be sent to Robert and Cara at 1265 Hwy 9, Osage, IA 50461.

