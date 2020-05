Gerald and Elise Meier of Clear Lake will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday, June 5, with a family gathering. They were married on June 5, 1960, at First Lutheran Church in Dows, Iowa. The couple have two children, Cindy Meier of Clear Lake, and Cathy McDougle and her husband Jim of Victoria, MN. They have one grandchild, Dmitry McDougle.