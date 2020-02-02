McLaughlins Celebrate 50 Years

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Phillip “Phil” McLaughlin and Nancy (Pals) McLaughlin of Thornton, Iowa were married February 7, 1970. They will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at the Prime 'N' Wine in Mason City on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Their children include Craig (Susan) McLaughlin of Huxley and Jane McLaughlin of Thornton. Their grandchildren are Ashly (Alex) Pencil of Waukee, Iowa; Chase McLaughlin and Giselle McLaughlin of Huxley; and Emily McLaughlin and Madeline McLaughlin of Thornton.

Phil and Nancy enjoy retirement by spending time with family and traveling. They will celebrate their anniversary by taking a Caribbean Cruise.

Card and anniversary wishes may be sent to them at 200 S Fifth St., P.O. Box 149, Thornton, Iowa 50479.

