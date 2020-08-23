 Skip to main content
McKinleys Celebrate 60th
McKinleys Celebrate 60th

Keith and Adriane McKinley of Osage recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with endless memories throughout their marriage embellished with beautiful bouquets. Family and friends participated electronically through Zoom and other devices. They enjoyed a surprise luncheon gift at home and an equally surprising and amazing dinner prepared by friends. Scott, Todd and Paula arranged it all. They plan a September visit to commemorate Adriane's 80th birthday.

