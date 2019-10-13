{{featured_button_text}}
Madson anniv

Larry Madson and Carmen (Holstad) Madson will be celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary. They were married on October 18, 1969, in Kensett, Iowa, at the Elk Creek Lutheran Church.

The couple’s children and their spouses are, Dana (Joe) Hettinger, of Hawthorne Woods, Illinois and Chris (Angie) Madson, of Mankato, Minnesota. They have one grandson, Nicholas Madson, of Mankato, MN.

The couple request “No gifts please”.

