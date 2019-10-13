Larry Madson and Carmen (Holstad) Madson will be celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary. They were married on October 18, 1969, in Kensett, Iowa, at the Elk Creek Lutheran Church.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The couple’s children and their spouses are, Dana (Joe) Hettinger, of Hawthorne Woods, Illinois and Chris (Angie) Madson, of Mankato, Minnesota. They have one grandson, Nicholas Madson, of Mankato, MN.
The couple request “No gifts please”.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.