Ferd and Bethel (Haberkamp) Lemke are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

They were married on April 9, 1960, at the Peace Reformed Church in Garner, Iowa.

Anniversary cards can be sent to Bethel and Ferd at: 1310 Village Rd., Unit C-1, Clear Lake, IA 50428

