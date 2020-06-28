Leaman, 50 years

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jerry and Linda (Parag) Leaman are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married on June 27, 1970, at Clear Lake Christian Church.

They have two daughters Heather (Dean) Tegtmeyer, of Clear Lake, and Heidi (Douglas) Blaylock, of Wentzville, MO. They also have two grandchildren, Maegan and Devin Tegtmeyer.

A celebration will be held at a later date.

Well wishes can be sent to the couple at 2102 Pine Tree Ct., Clear Lake, IA 50428.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0