Leaman, 50 years

Jerry and Linda (Parag) Leaman are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married on June 27, 1970, at Clear Lake Christian Church.

They have two daughters Heather (Dean) Tegtmeyer, of Clear Lake, and Heidi (Douglas) Blaylock, of Wentzville, MO. They also have two grandchildren, Maegan and Devin Tegtmeyer.

A celebration will be held at a later date.

Well wishes can be sent to the couple at 2102 Pine Tree Ct., Clear Lake, IA 50428.

