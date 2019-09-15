You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Edward “Bud” and Donna Groen Kuhlers celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary on September 9, 2019. They were married at the First Reformed Church in Meservey, Iowa, by Rev. Charles Johnson on September 9, 1959. The couple’s children are Darla and Pat White, of Meservey, Iowa; Lisa and Dan Clason, of Grimes, Iowa; and the late Kalin Kuhlers. They also have 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. In honor of their anniversary, a card shower is being held. Cards may be sent to 207 Fourth Ave SE, Belmond, IA 50421. A family dinner and a cruise on the Lady of the Lake in Clear Lake, Iowa, are planned for later this month, and then a trip to Branson, Missouri, in October.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.