Kuhlers wed
Kuhlers anniv

Edward “Bud” and Donna Groen Kuhlers celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary on September 9, 2019. They were married at the First Reformed Church in Meservey, Iowa, by Rev. Charles Johnson on September 9, 1959. The couple’s children are Darla and Pat White, of Meservey, Iowa; Lisa and Dan Clason, of Grimes, Iowa; and the late Kalin Kuhlers. They also have 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. In honor of their anniversary, a card shower is being held. Cards may be sent to 207 Fourth Ave SE, Belmond, IA 50421. A family dinner and a cruise on the Lady of the Lake in Clear Lake, Iowa, are planned for later this month, and then a trip to Branson, Missouri, in October.

