Mark Kragel and Twylah Thomsen Kragel of Clear Lake, Iowa, were married September 20, 1969, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Coulter, Iowa. They will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a trip to New England. The couple’s children and their spouses are Emily and Eric Thomas of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Eric and Ambyr of Conifer, Colorado. They have 3 grandchildren. Cards can be sent to 2837 325th St, Clear Lake, IA 50428. No gifts please.

