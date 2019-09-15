You have free articles remaining.
Mark Kragel and Twylah Thomsen Kragel of Clear Lake, Iowa, were married September 20, 1969, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Coulter, Iowa. They will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a trip to New England. The couple’s children and their spouses are Emily and Eric Thomas of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Eric and Ambyr of Conifer, Colorado. They have 3 grandchildren. Cards can be sent to 2837 325th St, Clear Lake, IA 50428. No gifts please.
