Bob Klemesrud and Nancy (deBuhr) Klemesrud were married on June 21, 1970, at Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford, Iowa.

They have two sons, Matt, Cedar Falls, and Andy and his wife, Joni (Nolan, Drew and Olivia), Waukee.

Help them celebrate by sending a card to their home at 719 S Sixth Street, Osage, IA 50461. A family gathering will be planned at a later date.

