Hyde anniv

Bob and Marilyn Hyde, of Rock Falls, Iowa, were married on October 10, 1959, and will be celebrating 60 Years of marriage!

Congrats, Mom and Dad! With much love from, Brenda, Logan, Angie, Randee, Marcy, grandkids and great-grand Kids.

