Richard Hugeback and Alyce (Dietrich) Hugeback of Hampton, Iowa were married July 11, 1970, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Manly, Iowa. They will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a card shower. Cards can be sent to: 621 Third Avenue S.W., Hampton, IA 50441