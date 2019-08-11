{{featured_button_text}}
Harrenstein anniv

Douglas and Dorothy Harrenstein of Clear Lake, Iowa, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on Sunday, August 11, 2019. They were married at the Clear Lake United Methodist Church in 1979. They have two children: Rebecca Salge of Spring Hill, Kansas, and John (Angelyn) Harrenstein of North Mankato, Minnesota. They have six grandchildren, Ryan, Connor, and Jaydn Salge, and Nora, Evan, and John Harrenstein. Their love for one another and our family brings joy to our lives each day. A family dinner is planned to celebrate the occasion.

