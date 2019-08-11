Douglas and Dorothy Harrenstein of Clear Lake, Iowa, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on Sunday, August 11, 2019. They were married at the Clear Lake United Methodist Church in 1979. They have two children: Rebecca Salge of Spring Hill, Kansas, and John (Angelyn) Harrenstein of North Mankato, Minnesota. They have six grandchildren, Ryan, Connor, and Jaydn Salge, and Nora, Evan, and John Harrenstein. Their love for one another and our family brings joy to our lives each day. A family dinner is planned to celebrate the occasion.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.