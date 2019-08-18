Ike Duckert and Dorothy (Friend) Duckert, of Mason City, Iowa, were married August 23, 1969, in Mason City at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. The couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family trip in July to Decorah, Iowa. Cards and wishes may be sent to them at 1303 Second St. NW, Mason City, IA 50401.
The couple’s children and their spouses are Scott Duckert and Stephanie, St. Ansgar, IA; and Chad Duckert and Tammi, Mason City, IA. They have 3 grandchildren, Carsen and Cade of St. Ansgar and Ty of Mason City.
