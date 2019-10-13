{{featured_button_text}}
Gremaehlich anniv

Happy Birthday, Mom, on August 16; Happy Birthday, Dad, on October 8; and Happy 71st Anniversary to you both on October 17.

Thank you for all you do and have done for us! Kathy, Dennis, Joleen and families.

