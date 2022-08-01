Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary Aug 1, 2022 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Happy Anniversary Nelson & Sandy Kraschel 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 40th Wedding Anniversary Happy Anniversary Richard and Theresa Trimble 65 Years of Marriage Happy Anniversary Alan and Lucille Samson!