Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary
John and Carole (Stowe) Luse were married January 22, 1971, in Mason City, Iowa. They worked and raised their two daughters, Tara & Erin, in Osage, IA. Carole retired from the Mitchell County Press News and John from Osage Community Schools. Today, they are enjoying retirement residing in Fort Meyers, Florida, where they plan social events in their community and spend time with other Osage couples they have been friends with for 40+ years.

During this time of limited travel and social distancing, their daughters Tara (Johnathan) Huber, Erin (Chad) Faas, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren invite you to share your own memories of this special couple with a card party.

Cards can be sent to:

John and Carole Luse

9791 Sugarberry Way

Fort Myers, FL 33905

United States

Happy 50th Anniversary Mom and Dad! Your love story continues to amaze and encourage us all! 

