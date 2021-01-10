Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary

John and Carole (Stowe) Luse were married January 22, 1971, in Mason City, Iowa. They worked and raised their two daughters, Tara & Erin, in Osage, IA. Carole retired from the Mitchell County Press News and John from Osage Community Schools. Today, they are enjoying retirement residing in Fort Meyers, Florida, where they plan social events in their community and spend time with other Osage couples they have been friends with for 40+ years.