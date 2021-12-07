Happy 50th Anniversary Dec 7, 2021 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Happy Anniversary Ron and Lora Carpenter 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 50th Wedding Anniversary Happy Anniversary Stan and Kathy Hemann 50th Wedding Anniversary Happy Anniversary Mike & Wendy Hegtvedt 50th Anniversary Happy Anniversary Dean and Janice Hauge Happy 40th Anniversary Happy Anniversary John & Vicky McCloskey