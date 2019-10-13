You have free articles remaining.
Timothy John Hanson and Katie Lynn Seiler Hanson, of Windsor Heights, Iowa, were married October 5, 2018, at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden in Des Moines, Iowa. The couple celebrated their first anniversary with a trip to Texas. Cards and wishes may be sent to them at 1117 65th St, Windsor Heights, IA 50324. No gifts please.
