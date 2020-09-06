Hanson, 50 years

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joel and Brenda (Bram) Hanson of Garner will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on September 12th, 2020. The couple was married in 1970 at the United Methodist Church in Ventura.

They will celebrate with a family dinner.

The couple’s children and spouses are Stephanie (Michael) Roesch, Kevin (Mary) Hanson and Jeff Hanson.

They have five grandchildren Juel, Jade, Jenna, Abbey and Lily Hanson.

Cards and wishes may be sent to 1190 Front St., Garner, IA 50438.

