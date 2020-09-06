 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hanson, 50 years
0 comments

Hanson, 50 years

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Joel and Brenda (Bram) Hanson of Garner will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on September 12th, 2020. The couple was married in 1970 at the United Methodist Church in Ventura.

They will celebrate with a family dinner.

The couple’s children and spouses are Stephanie (Michael) Roesch, Kevin (Mary) Hanson and Jeff Hanson.

They have five grandchildren Juel, Jade, Jenna, Abbey and Lily Hanson.

Cards and wishes may be sent to 1190 Front St., Garner, IA 50438.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lamoreux, 50 years
Anniversaries

Lamoreux, 50 years

  • Updated

Wayne and Sheila Lamoreux are celebrating their 50th anniversary. They were married August 30, 1970, at the First Baptist Church, Mason City.

Uhlenhopp, 60 years
Anniversaries

Uhlenhopp, 60 years

  • Updated

The family of Ken and Carryl Uhlenhopp is requesting a card shower in honor of the couple's 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Septem…

McKinleys Celebrate 60th
Anniversaries

McKinleys Celebrate 60th

  • Updated

Keith and Adriane McKinley of Osage recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with endless memories throughout their marriage embelli…

+2
70th Anniversary
Anniversaries

70th Anniversary

  • Updated

Roger and Shirley (Hansen) Wyborny were married September 3, 1950, in Rock Falls. Their children are Vicki (Brian) Pederson and Mark (Lucia) W…

+2
Nelson, 60 years
Anniversaries

Nelson, 60 years

  • Updated

Larry and Donna (Vaage) Nelson of Fertile, Iowa will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Cards and wishes …

Oltjenbrun, 50 years
Anniversaries

Oltjenbrun, 50 years

  • Updated

Larry and Jean (Bratrud) Oltjenbrun, formerly from Mason City, Iowa, were married August 21, 1970 at Elk Creek Lutheran Church, Kensett, Iowa.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News