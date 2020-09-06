 Skip to main content
Hank and Ann Bokelman celebrated 50th Anniversary
Hank and Ann Bokelman celebrated 50th Anniversary

After marriage, Ann and Hank farmed near Ventura. In 1983, they then moved West, living in Washington state and near Las Vegas. In 2006, they moved back to North Iowa. Due to covid-19, no party is scheduled at this time. Cards and wishes may be sent to them at: 3652 Gull Ave, Hanlontown, IA 50444.

Children are Seth (Holly) Bokelman of Council Bluffs and Jessica (Scott) Rosendaul of Mansfield, Ohio.

Grandchildren, Ella, Ethan, and Dylan Rosendaul.

