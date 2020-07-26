Griffith, 60 years
Griffith, 60 years

Karl and Lynn Griffith were married July 17, 1960, at Collegiate Presbyterian Church in Ames, Iowa. The couple will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. They have 2 sons: David Griffith of Mason City, Iowa, and Randy (Sue) Griffith of Ames, Iowa. They also have 2 grandchildren: Jackson (Katie) Griffith of Greeley, CO and Mariah (Will) Phillips of Gunnison, CO.

Cards and wishes may be sent to them at: 402 Prairie View Ln, Mason City, IA 50401

