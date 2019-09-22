You have free articles remaining.
Randy Grey and Janet (Taylor) Grey, of Ventura, Iowa, were married September 22, 1979, at United Methodist Church in Swaledale, Iowa. The couple will celebrate their 40th anniversary with a family dinner. Their family includes daughter, Angie and her husband Brad Klein of Owatonna, Minnesota; son, Chris of Mason City, Iowa; and 4 grandchildren. Cards can be sent to P.O. Box 771, Mason City, IA 50402. The gift of sharing these 40 years together, in God’s grace, has been a blessing each and every day.
