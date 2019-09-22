{{featured_button_text}}
Randy Grey and Janet (Taylor) Grey, of Ventura, Iowa, were married September 22, 1979, at United Methodist Church in Swaledale, Iowa. The couple will celebrate their 40th anniversary with a family dinner. Their family includes daughter, Angie and her husband Brad Klein of Owatonna, Minnesota; son, Chris of Mason City, Iowa; and 4 grandchildren. Cards can be sent to P.O. Box 771, Mason City, IA 50402. The gift of sharing these 40 years together, in God’s grace, has been a blessing each and every day.

