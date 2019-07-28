{{featured_button_text}}
Chuck and Faye Greiman of Garner were married August 1, 1959, at Zion Evangelical Reformed Church in Garner. They are celebrating their 60th year of blessings. Best wishes may be sent to the Greimans at 335 W Lyons St, Garner, IA 50438.

