Graversen

Leslie Graversen and Betty Martie were married 70 years ago, October 30, 1949. They were blessed with 2 daughters, 2 grandsons, 2 great grandsons, and 1 great great granddaughter. Plymouth, Iowa, was their home for 61 years. After retiring, they have moved to an apartment and reside at 275 N Taft Ave, Unit 206, Mason City, IA 50401.

