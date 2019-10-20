You have free articles remaining.
Ron Graff and Mary Austin, of Mason City, IA, were married October 21, 1959, in Mason City. The couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a reception of special friends and family on October 19 at East Park in Mason City. The reception was hosted by their children: Laura (Mario) Torres , Jacksonville, Florida; Rhonda (Terry) Schulz, Clear Lake, Iowa; Angie Zavala, Mason City, Iowa; and Melissa (Michael) Thiese, Mason City, Iowa. Cards and wishes may be sent to them at 3310 Ninth St. SW, Bldg #1, Apt #122, Mason City, IA 50401.
