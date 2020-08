Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Don & Rosetta Geraets, of Mason City, will be observing their 60th wedding anniversary on Sunday, August 16th AND Rosetta will observe her 80th birthday on August 13th. They have 6 children, 7 grandchildren & 5 great grandchildren. Anniversary//Birthday cards and wishes may be sent to them at 514 7th St SE, Mason City, IA 50401.